Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 72,457 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

