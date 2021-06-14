Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

