Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,394.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,452.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

