Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.57 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.