Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Corteva by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 667,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

