Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $53,797,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Baidu by 41.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $187.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

