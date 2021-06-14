Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

RS opened at $173.27 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

