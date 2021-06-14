Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,808 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.11 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.