Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $241.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.