PANTHEON X Price Tops $0.0036 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $3.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,707,164 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

