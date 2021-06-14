PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.10. 117,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,272. The firm has a market cap of $319.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.22 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

