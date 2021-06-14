PCHAIN 1-Day Volume Tops $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.00794801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.97 or 0.07833076 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.