PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.