PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 49.6% in May

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 429,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $466.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

