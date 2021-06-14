Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

