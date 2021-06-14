Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

