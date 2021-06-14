PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,960.80

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $253,960.80 and $512.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00025663 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00161854 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,362,944 coins and its circulating supply is 45,122,774 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

