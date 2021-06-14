Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

