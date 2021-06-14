Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €182.33 ($214.51).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €178.50 ($210.00) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €174.43.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

