Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 900 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,503.35 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

