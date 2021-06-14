Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,281 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 1.25% of Personalis worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,295. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.