Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTRUF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

