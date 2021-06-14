Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pharnext stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Pharnext has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.
About Pharnext
