Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pharnext stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Pharnext has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

Get Pharnext alerts:

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.