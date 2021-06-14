Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) Short Interest Up 216.5% in May

Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 216.5% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,702,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGPM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 66,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,061. Pilgrim Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas.

