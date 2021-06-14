Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 184.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,819 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 13.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $71,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.37. 141,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,891. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

