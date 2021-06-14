Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Down 62.4% in May

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $$15.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 51,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,976. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

