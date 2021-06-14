Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.