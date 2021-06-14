Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,690 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb stock opened at $167.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

