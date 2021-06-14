Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $12.48 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MSCI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MSCI by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI opened at $479.51 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $310.10 and a one year high of $495.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.