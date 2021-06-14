Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.