Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 343,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

CRM stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

