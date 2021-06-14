Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $460.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

