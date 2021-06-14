Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $236.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $236.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.