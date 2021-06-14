Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.58 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.78 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $5,081,675. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

