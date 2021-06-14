Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BLK opened at $883.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $840.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

