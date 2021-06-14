PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

