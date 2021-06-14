PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

