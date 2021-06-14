Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
PII has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.81.
NYSE:PII traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
