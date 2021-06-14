Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.81.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.