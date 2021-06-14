Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Up 325.0% in May

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

