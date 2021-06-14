PowerPool One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $35.96 million and $2.51 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00790620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.11 or 0.07995677 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,051,345 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars.

