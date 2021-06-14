Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.65

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.65 and last traded at C$48.65, with a volume of 26742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.51. The company has a market cap of C$648.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

