Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $12,990,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPL opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

