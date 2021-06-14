Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $189,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

