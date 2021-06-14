Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.