Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.76 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

