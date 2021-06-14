Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases 916 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

