Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.78 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.