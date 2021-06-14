Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1,698.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

