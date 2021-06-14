Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

