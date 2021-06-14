Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,004 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of LendingTree worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $212.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.72. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

